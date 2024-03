BJP Lok Sabha 2024 Candidates: Full List of 195 Names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its initial roster of 195 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. The announcement was made by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade. The candidates are distributed as follows: 51 from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 5 from Delhi, 2 from Jammu and Kashmir, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh, and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar, as well as Daman and Diu.

BJP's Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidate List