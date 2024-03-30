Chandigarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Candidates

On March 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the election schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across 28 states and eight union territories, including Chandigarh. Rajiv Kumar, serving as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), disclosed that polling nationwide will commence on April 19 and extend until June 1, with the official announcement of results slated for June 4.

For Chandigarh specifically, voters can anticipate their turn to cast ballots during this extensive electoral process. The union territory, though compact in size, holds significant importance in the democratic framework of the nation. As citizens prepare to exercise their voting rights, the electoral landscape of Chandigarh is poised for heightened political activity and engagement.

Stay tuned for further updates and detailed information regarding the Chandigarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024, including candidate announcements, campaign dynamics, and polling procedures, as the electoral journey progresses.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Chandigarh, the Union Territory renowned as the "City Beautiful," is slated to undergo its Lok Sabha Elections in the final phase, scheduled for June 1. On this crucial date, residents of Chandigarh will exercise their democratic right to vote and contribute to shaping the future leadership of their constituency.

Phases Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024

Unlike some larger regions that require multiple phases for voting, Chandigarh will only vote in one phase. This streamlined approach ensures that the electoral process remains efficient and accessible to all eligible voters within the Union Territory.

Lok Sabha constituencies in Chandigarh 2024

Chandigarh itself constitutes a single Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, encompassing the entire Union Territory. As such, all electoral activities and voting processes within Chandigarh revolve around this singular constituency, emphasizing its significance in the national political landscape.

Top Candidates for Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024:

- Pawan Bansal

- Harmohinder Singh Lucky

- Manish Tewari

Present Political Scenario in Chandigarh: A Two-Cornered Contest

In Chandigarh's current political scenario, a significant two-cornered contest has emerged. The Congress and AAP have joined forces, aiming to thwart the BJP's quest for a third consecutive victory. However, this alliance between AAP and the Congress seems to be motivated primarily by political expediency and convenience, even at the expense of making minor compromises.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Essential Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates