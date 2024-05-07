BJP MLA Atul Bora Casts Vote in Guwahati Despite Personal Beliefs

Despite initial intentions to abstain from voting, BJP MLA Atul Bora from the Dispur constituency ultimately cast his vote at Bagharbari LP School at 3 pm.
Bora had earlier decided against voting due to astrological advice cautioning against leaving his residence on Tuesdays, a day significant to him as he has lost family members on Tuesdays. However, influenced by the insistence of his supporters and on the occasion of his marriage anniversary, Bora chose to participate in the electoral process.
Speaking to the media following his vote, Bora shared his personal reasons for considering abstention, including paying tribute to his deceased family members and observing his marriage anniversary. He also mentioned seeking permission from Lord Hanuman and his departed parents' souls before casting his vote.
Additionally, Bora expressed dissatisfaction with voters opting for NOTA (None of the Above), labeling them as "notorious," and suggested that the Election Commission reframe the term NOTA.
Bora's decision to vote despite personal beliefs highlights the complexities and personal considerations involved in the electoral process.