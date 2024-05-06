Dispur MLA Atul Bora to Forego Voting Tomorrow on Astrological Advice!

Dispur MLA Atul Bora has decided to abstain from voting tomorrow, citing advice from astrologers who have cautioned him against leaving his residence on Tuesdays.
Bora, who adheres to this astrological guidance by refraining from stepping out on Tuesdays, has chosen to prioritize this belief over participating in the electoral process.
Consequently, he will not be exercising his right to vote in the upcoming election.
According to the latest statistics provided by the CEO's office, a total of 9,516 polling stations will be set up to accommodate the 8,149,091 eligible voters. Among them, 4,100,544 are male, 4,048,436 are female, and 111 belong to the third gender. Additionally, there are 73,690 differently-abled voters and 1,529 voters aged above 100 years. Moreover, 210,177 new voters will participate in the electoral process for the first time.
A total of 47 candidates, comprising 41 males and 6 females, will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Barpeta constituency records the highest number of candidates, while Guwahati constituency reports the lowest.