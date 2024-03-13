BJP Releases 2nd List Of 72 Candidates Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second roster of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. The list comprises 72 candidates, which includes three former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Basvaraj Bommai - as well as four Union Ministers - Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, and Pralhad Joshi.
BJP has nominated ex-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as their candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Manohar Lal Khattar had previously stepped down from his role as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Tuesday.
In Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur will contest from the Hamirpur constituency. Suresh Kashyap has been fielded from the Shimla seat.
The party has nominated Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad in Karnataka. Tejaswi Surya will run for the Bangalore South constituency. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basvaraj Bommai, has been granted a ticket for the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, and PC Mohan will contest from Bangalore Central.
The BJP in Maharashtra has made some key decisions regarding their candidates for the upcoming elections. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be representing the party from the Nagpur constituency, while Piyush Goyal will be contesting from Mumbai North. Additionally, Pankaja Munde has been chosen as the candidate from Beed.
The BJP has also declared the nomination of candidates for two seats in Uttarakhand.
The party has nominated Trivendra Singh Rawat, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, as their candidate from the Haridwar constituency. Anil Baluni, who serves as the National Chief Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be running for the Garhwal seat.
Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared that Harsh Malhotra will be a candidate in the East Delhi constituency, a position previously occupied by former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Yogendra Chandolia, on the other hand, will be contesting from the North West Delhi constituency.
In the meantime, Kalaben Delkar will be running as a candidate from the Dadar and Nagar Haveli constituency.
The BJP has revealed the candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in their second list.
The party has nominated candidates from various constituencies in Gujarat. Hashmukhbhai Somabhai Patel will be contesting from Ahmedabad East, Dhawal Patel from Valsad, Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal from Surat, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt from Vadodara, Nimuben Bambhania from Bhavnagar, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor from Sabarkantha, and Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa from Chhota Udaipur.
The BJP has further released a list of six candidates from Haryana. Banto Kataria hails from Ambala, Ashok Tanwar represents Sirsa, Chaudhary Dharambir Singh is from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav comes from Gurgaon, and Krishanpal Gurjar represents Faridabad.
BJP has nominated Raghvendra as their candidate from Shimoga and V Sommana from Tumkur in the state of Karnataka.
In Madhya Pradesh BJP has nominated Vivek 'Bunty' Sahu as their candidate for the Chhindwara constituency, where he will be up against Nakul Nath, a Congress leader. Shankar Lalwani will be competing from the Indore seat.
Anup Dhotre will be contesting the elections from the Akola constituency in Maharashtra for BJP, while Kapil Moreshwar Patil will be the candidate from Bhiwandi.
In the state of Telangana, Godam Nagesh is set to run as a candidate from Adilabad, DK Aruna from Mahbubnagar, and Saida Reddy will be contesting from Nalgonda.
Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma from Tripura East will run as a candidate for the BJP.
Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously announced its initial roster of 195 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again be running for the Lok Sabha seat from Varanasi.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has currently disclosed the candidates for a total of 82 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections by securing 303 seats, while the opposing party managed to win only 52 seats. These elections are scheduled to take place in April-May this year.