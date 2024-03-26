BJP's Pradan Baruah Submits Nomination in Lakhimpur for Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Pradan Baruah on March 26 submitted his nomination papers in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Lakhimpur for the upcoming General elections.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and tweeted," Shri Pradan Baruah dangoriya, Hon’ble MP from Lakhimpur, is one of our most hardworking karyakartas. He will win by a record margin this time to ensure Adarniya Shri Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji becomes Prime Minister with 400+ seats".
Baruah, a seasoned BJP member was fielded by the party to contest against Congress's new nominee, Uday Shankar Hazarika. Hazarika, who recently joined the Congress after a long tenure in the BJP, secured the party ticket amid deliberations on whether it should be granted to him or to three-time former Congress MP and senior leader Ranee Narah.
The Lakhimpur constituency will go for polls on April 19 alongside four other Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam and holds significant sway with approximately 25 percent of Mishing Community voters and around 10 percent of tea tribe electors. These demographics are poised to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the elections.