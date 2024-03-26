Prominent BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal to file candidacy for Dibrugarh LS seat

Sarbananda Sonowal's political journey includes serving as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021 and holding the presidency of the Assam BJP during two terms: 2012 to 2014 and then from 2015 to 2016. Notably, he also led the All Assam Students Union (AASU) from 1992 to 1999, which is the oldest student body in Assam.