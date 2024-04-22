Bollywood Actors Caught in AI-Generated Fake Video Controversy During Indian Election Campaign

In recent developments in the ongoing Indian election campaign, AI-generated fake videos featuring Bollywood actors criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and endorsing the opposition Congress party have stirred controversy.
The videos, which have gone viral on social media platforms, purportedly show Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh lambasting Modi's track record and urging voters to support Congress. Both actors have denied their involvement, and Facebook, along with fact-checking websites, have confirmed the videos as manipulated content.
Despite warnings about the deceptive nature of these videos, they continue to circulate, prompting concerns about the influence of AI-generated content in the election process. Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul, who shared one of the videos, faced backlash but defended her decision, citing its "creativity."
Efforts to combat the spread of these fake videos have seen mixed results. Some versions have been blocked, but others remain accessible, raising questions about the effectiveness of platforms like Facebook and X in policing such content.
The controversy has escalated to legal action, with Ranveer Singh filing a police complaint against those responsible for circulating the deepfake video featuring him. A similar case has been registered by Aamir Khan in Mumbai, highlighting the growing concern among public figures regarding the misuse of AI technology.
In addition to fake videos, politicians are employing AI in other creative ways during the campaign. A notable example is a video featuring the late politician H. Vasanthakumar, created using AI to endorse his son's candidacy.
Furthermore, political parties are leveraging AI-generated content to deliver messages and criticisms. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) has utilized AI to create videos featuring an anchor named Samata, who critiques the ruling party in West Bengal state.
As the election unfolds, the proliferation of AI-generated content raises significant challenges for authorities and platforms in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process and combating misinformation.
With nearly one billion voters and extensive internet penetration, the impact of such technological interventions in Indian politics cannot be underestimated. As the campaign progresses, the role of AI in shaping public opinion and influencing electoral outcomes is likely to remain a subject of debate and scrutiny.