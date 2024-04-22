PM Modi's Alleged Islamophobic Remarks Roil Election Season

In the midst of the highly charged election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks at a rally in Rajasthan have ignited a firestorm of controversy, with accusations of Islamophobia swirling in their wake. As the country braces for what could potentially be a historic third consecutive term for the ruling BJP, the political landscape is fraught with tension and division.
Speaking before a sizable audience, PM Modi took direct aim at the Congress party, insinuating that a victory for them would result in the distribution of resources to what he termed "infiltrators" and families with multiple children, an apparent reference to the Muslim community.
“When they (the Congress) were in power, they said Muslims have first right over resources. They will gather all your wealth and distribute it among those who have more children. They will distribute among infiltrators,” PM Modi said.
“Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators? Would you accept this?” he questioned.
His words, delivered to thunderous applause from his supporters, have since been met with sharp rebuke from various quarters.
Opposition leaders wasted no time in condemning the Prime Minister’s comments, calling for an investigation by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to determine if they run afoul of the electoral code of conduct, which expressly prohibits appeals to voters based on caste or communal sentiments. Critics argue that PM Modi's rhetoric not only breaches electoral norms but also exacerbates the already simmering communal tensions within the country.
Within the Muslim community, Modi's remarks have been met with outrage and dismay. Prominent voices, including journalist Rana Ayyub, have characterized the comments as brazen hate speech, directly targeting a marginalized community.
“This is not a dogwhistle, this is a targeted, direct, brazen hate speech against a community,” she said.
Muslim lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, accused the Prime Minister of perpetuating a long-standing pattern of vilifying Muslims for political gain.
Meanwhile, leaders from the Congress have seized upon PM Modi's words as evidence of a deliberate strategy to sow discord and divert attention from pressing issues facing the nation.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's chief, condemned Modi's remarks as not only hate speech but also a betrayal of the dignity of his office, echoing sentiments echoed by many across the political spectrum.
PM Modi's ascent to power in 2014 was propelled by promises of development and anti-corruption efforts. However, his tenure has been marked by a shift towards Hindu nationalism, with critics accusing the BJP of fostering religious polarization and fomenting Islamophobia.
While the BJP repeatedly says that it does not discriminate based on religion and treats all citizens equally, reports indicate a troubling rise in anti-Muslim sentiment, particularly in states governed by the BJP.
According to a report by the Washington-based research group India Hate Lab, a total of 668 such cases have been reported in 2023, out of which, 75% took place in BJP-ruled states.
While India does prohibit hate speech under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including a section which criminalizes “deliberate and malicious acts” intended to insult religious beliefs, activists say there is a lack of adequate and immediate action against them.