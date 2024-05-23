Campaigning For Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Polls Ends

In the national capital, all seven Lok Sabha seats will be contested on May 25. The BJP won all these seats in the 2019 elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal predicted that the BJP would lose power on June 4, when the election results are announced. He rephrased Modi's slogan “Achhe din aane wale hain” to “Modiji jaane wale hain” and campaigned for full statehood for Delhi under an INDIA bloc government.