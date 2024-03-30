Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Essential Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates

India is on the brink of one of its most significant electoral events, with 28 states and eight union territories set to participate in the upcoming month. Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), has officially announced that polling will commence nationwide on April 19, continuing until June 1. The eagerly awaited results are scheduled to be unveiled on June 4.

In Himachal Pradesh, the voting process is slated for June 1, coinciding with the 7th phase of the general election. The picturesque Himalayan state will engage in the electoral process to select its four representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. Citizens eagerly anticipate the declaration of results on June 4, marking the culmination of this democratic exercise.

Lok Sabha Election in Himachal Pradesh 2024:

Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to conduct its Lok Sabha elections in the final phase, set for June 1. This aligns with the historical pattern of organizing general elections in the state during the last quarter of the election period, which remains consistent in 2024 as well.

Phases of Himachal Pradesh 2024:

Himachal Pradesh will vote in a single phase. The state's election will be conducted seamlessly within one phase, and the results are expected to be announced on June 4. This continuity in the electoral pattern reflects the state's consistent approach to conducting elections.

Lok Sabha constituencies of Himachal Pradesh 2024:

Himachal Pradesh is represented by four Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in all four seats, with Anurag Thakur emerging as one of their prominent leaders.

Candidates for Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Kangra

- I.N.D.I.A: *Candidate to be announced*

- NDA: Rajeev Bhardawaj

Mandi

- I.N.D.I.A: *Candidate to be announced*

- NDA: Kangana Ranaut

Hamirpur

- I.N.D.I.A: *Candidate to be announced*

- NDA: Anurag Thakur

Shimla (SC)

- I.N.D.I.A: *Candidate to be announced*

- NDA: Suresh Kumar Kashyap

Himachal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Electoral Landscape

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha constituencies, including one reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC).

BJP won all seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, with Anurag Thakur emerging as a key figure.

BJP aims to secure all four seats in Himachal Pradesh under the NDA banner.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance, led by INC, is gearing up to contest vigorously in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

ALSO READ: Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comprehensive Overview of Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates