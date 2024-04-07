"Difference Between Poor And Rich...": Pradyut Bordoloi Lambasts BJP

Pradyut Bordoloi, the Congress candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, criticized the BJP government, alleging that under its rule, India has become the most unequal country in the world with a widening gap between the rich and the poor. Bordoloi accused the BJP of intending to alter the basic principles of the Indian Constitution, including secularism, and claimed that slogans like 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' indicate their agenda to attain a majority and implement these changes.