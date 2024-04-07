"Difference Between Poor And Rich...": Pradyut Bordoloi Lambasts BJP

Pradyut Bordoloi, the Congress candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, criticized the BJP government, alleging that under its rule, India has become the most unequal country in the world with a widening gap between the rich and the poor. Bordoloi accused the BJP of intending to alter the basic principles of the Indian Constitution, including secularism, and claimed that slogans like 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' indicate their agenda to attain a majority and implement these changes.
He further accused the BJP of systematically attacking institutions that uphold the democratic character of the Indian Constitution. Bordoloi's remarks come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, where voting will be conducted in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7. Assam has a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 7 out of the 14 seats in Assam, while the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won three seats each. However, in the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF secured a single seat.
The upcoming general elections for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with nearly 97 crore eligible voters. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.