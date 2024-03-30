Congress Candidate names: List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Recently, the Congress party unveiled its initial list of 39 candidates across 8 states and 1 union territory for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This announcement came after the central election committee session, chaired by Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, which finalized the candidates for the upcoming polls.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, a constituency he currently represents. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal will participate in the electoral fray from Shashi Tharoor's constituency in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha, seeking re-election. Additionally, the Congress party has nominated Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, for the Rajnandgaon seat, and Tamardwaj Sahi for Mahasamund.

Congress Candidate List 2024: Key Points