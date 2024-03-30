Congress Candidate names: List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Recently, the Congress party unveiled its initial list of 39 candidates across 8 states and 1 union territory for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This announcement came after the central election committee session, chaired by Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, which finalized the candidates for the upcoming polls.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, a constituency he currently represents. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal will participate in the electoral fray from Shashi Tharoor's constituency in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha, seeking re-election. Additionally, the Congress party has nominated Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, for the Rajnandgaon seat, and Tamardwaj Sahi for Mahasamund.
Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled the initial list of Congress candidates, totaling 195 across 16 states and 2 union territories, for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. This disclosure of Congress candidates contesting in the upcoming elections follows a meeting of the Central Election Committee of the party.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing to organize the Lok Sabha polls 2024 nationwide for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha session.
Lok Sabha elections occur once every 5 years, with numerous parties participating in the electoral process.
During a recent meeting, the Congress party released its first list of candidates who will contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The Congress party unveiled the list comprising 39 candidates who will be participating in the upcoming elections.
The objective for parties is to secure a majority of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha to form the government.
In the 2024 elections, there is a robust competition between the I.N.D.I.A alliance and the NDA.
The list of Congress candidates includes representatives from various states and 1 union territory.
Indian citizens are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and are keen to learn about the potential winners of the elections.
Chhattisgarh
- Bhupesh Baghel: Rajnandgaon
- Shivkumar Dahariya: Jangir-Champa
- Jyotsana Mahant: Korba
- Rajendra Sahu: Durg
- Vikas Upadhyay: Raipur
- Tamradhwaj Sahu: Mahasumund
Karnataka
- H R Algur (Raju): Bijapur
- Geetha Shivarajkumar: Shimoga
- D K Suresh: Bengaluru Rural
- Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math: Haveri
- M Shreyas Patel: Hassan
- S P Muddahanumegowda: Tumkur
- Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru): Mandya
Kerala
- Rajmohan Unnithan: Kasaragod
- Rahul Gandhi: Wayanad
- K Sudhakaran: Kannur
- Shashi Tharoor: Thiruvananthapuram
- K Muraleedharan: Thrissur
- Shafi Parambil: Vadakara
- M K Raghavan: Kozhikode
- V K Sreekandan: Palakkad
- K C Venugopal: Alappuzha
- Ramya Haridas: Alathur
- Benny Behanan: Chalakudy
- Hibi Eden: Ernakulam
- Dean Kuriakose: Idukki
- Kodikunnil Suresh: Mavelikkara
- Anto Antony: Pathanamthitta
- Adoor Prakash: Attingal
Lakshadweep
- Mohd Hamdullaha Sayeed: Lakshadweep
Meghalaya
- Vincent H Pala: Shillong
- Saleng A Sangma: Tura
Nagaland
- S Supongmeren Jamir: Nagaland
Sikkim:
- Gopal Chettri: Sikkim
Telangana:
- Suresh Kumar Shetkar: Zahirabad
- Raghuveer Kunduru: Nalgonda
- Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy: Mahbubnagar
- Balram Naik Porika: Mahabubabad
Tripura:
- Ashish Kumar Saha: Tripura West
ALSO READ: BJP Lok Sabha 2024 Candidates: Full List of 195 Names