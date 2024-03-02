Assam: BJP Releases Initial List of Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its initial list of candidates set to contest for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which includes many notable names from Assam.
The list features several front runners who are anticipated to represent the Saffron party in the 11 constituencies across the state where the BJP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Here is the full list of candidates
In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP is set to contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.
The party is optimistic about its performance in the elections.
Earlier amid reports of the BJP likely announcing its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls today, Bhabesh Kalita addressing the media in Guwahati said, "We are eagerly awaiting the election dates to be announced by the election commission. We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts. In the meantime, we have set up a management committee to look after the election affairs of the party at a state level. In addition, we have also directed a committee to be set up in every Lok Sabha constituency which will come up in a day or two. We are putting all our efforts and are just awaiting the announcement of the dates. Meanwhile, we have sent the draft list of candidates to the central leadership and we hope they will make a final call soon."
Asked wheather the BJP will keep up with the tradition of allotting the Guwahati seat to a female candidate, the state president said, "I cannot comment on who the candidate is, but rest assured, it will be a woman candidate. 100 per cent, a woman candidate, however, I cannot mention a name as the list has not been officially released. You can ask me about her after the final call is made and I will be happy to answer."