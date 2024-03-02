Assam: BJP Releases Initial List of Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Earlier amid reports of the BJP likely announcing its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls today, Bhabesh Kalita addressing the media in Guwahati said, "We are eagerly awaiting the election dates to be announced by the election commission. We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts. In the meantime, we have set up a management committee to look after the election affairs of the party at a state level. In addition, we have also directed a committee to be set up in every Lok Sabha constituency which will come up in a day or two. We are putting all our efforts and are just awaiting the announcement of the dates. Meanwhile, we have sent the draft list of candidates to the central leadership and we hope they will make a final call soon."