Congress Leader Narayanasamy Predicts BJP's Defeat in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy voiced his optimism regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressing his belief that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face defeat in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
He reiterated Congress's steadfast commitment to securing full statehood for Puducherry, highlighting the party's transition from advocating for special category status to demanding complete autonomy.
Narayanasamy criticized the BJP for its failure to deliver on promises of full statehood despite holding power in both the Union Territory and the central government.
Furthermore, addressing concerns about the delay in granting statehood to Puducherry during Congress's tenure, Narayanasamy underscored the party's ongoing efforts to prioritize this issue. He emphasized that the primary agenda of all political factions, including Congress, is to advocate for statehood for Puducherry.
Narayanasamy noted that statehood has been included as a key item in the Congress party manifesto, underscoring the party's commitment to pursuing this objective if the INDIA alliance assumes power at the Centre.
Reflecting on prevailing sentiments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayanasamy predicted a decline in support for the BJP in both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. He suggested that public preference for Rahul Gandhi over Modi would contribute to the BJP's diminished presence in these regions. Narayanasamy expressed confidence in the victory of Congress candidate V Vaithilingam in the upcoming April 19 polls in Puducherry, commending Vaithilingam's effective representation of the territory's interests in the Lok Sabha.
Moreover, Narayanasamy outlined Congress's plans to prioritize women's empowerment and welfare if the party comes to power. He highlighted the party's commitment to creating employment opportunities, with a specific focus on empowering women and addressing gender-based disparities. Narayanasamy reaffirmed Congress's dedication to education, benefits, and protection for women, emphasizing the party's promise to uplift and safeguard women from various forms of discrimination and exploitation.