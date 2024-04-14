Congress Leader Narayanasamy Predicts BJP's Defeat in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Reflecting on prevailing sentiments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayanasamy predicted a decline in support for the BJP in both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. He suggested that public preference for Rahul Gandhi over Modi would contribute to the BJP's diminished presence in these regions. Narayanasamy expressed confidence in the victory of Congress candidate V Vaithilingam in the upcoming April 19 polls in Puducherry, commending Vaithilingam's effective representation of the territory's interests in the Lok Sabha.