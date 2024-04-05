Lok Sabha Polls: EC Issues Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Amid BJP Threat Allegations

The Election Commission of India on Friday issued a notice to Delhi minister Atishi, regarding an alleged violation of the election code. This action comes after Atishi claimed earlier in the week that the BJP had threatened her with arrest if she didn't switch sides.
The Election Commission stated that Atishi, being a minister, holds influence over voters and must substantiate her claims with factual evidence if contested. The poll body asked the AAP leader to file her response by 5 pm this Saturday.
"You are hereby called upon to furnish your para-wise response to the matter latest by 17.00 hrs of 6th April 2024," said the EC.
Atishi, who is playing a significant role in managing AAP affairs after the recent arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had asserted that the BJP attempted to lure her to join their party to salvage her political career.
"The BJP has approached me through someone very close. They have asked me to join the BJP and said this will save my political career. They have threatened that if I don't switch over, ED (Enforcement Directorate) will arrest me within a month," she had claimed Tuesday.
This assertion led to a defamation notice from the BJP and a demand for a public apology.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticized Atishi for failing to provide evidence to support her claims and accused the AAP of resorting to baseless allegations due to their internal crisis. The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission, labeling Atishi's statements as misleading and unverified.
"The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this," he had said.
The model code of conduct is currently enforced nationwide in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, spanning a three-month period, heralded as the world's largest democratic exercise.