Countdown to Democracy: Kamrup (M) Dist Gears Up for Election Day! Here's What You Need to Know

In anticipation of the final phase of polling scheduled for May 7, preparations are in full swing in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, particularly under the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency comprises five assembly constituencies: Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari.
Pre-Poll Arrangements:
At the heart of the logistical operation is the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other essential election materials. Teams of polling officers have been dispatched to their respective booths in designated vehicles, each equipped with GPS technology to ensure secure transit and return routes.
A noteworthy innovation for this election cycle is the introduction of a special mobile application for polling officers. This app allows officers to scan QR codes, instantly accessing the names and phone numbers of their team members, streamlining communication and coordination.
Voter Demographics:
Kamrup Metropolitan boasts a significant electorate, totaling 10,55,684 voters. Among these, 5,15,052 are male, 5,40,596 are female, and 36 identify as third gender. Notably, 15,960 new voters aged 18 to 19 years have registered, alongside 8212 voters over the age of 85 and 912 service voters.
Polling Station Setup:
A robust infrastructure has been established to accommodate the voting process, with 1026 polling stations deployed across the constituency. To oversee proceedings, 1283 presiding officers, 4620 polling officers, and requisite security personnel have been deployed. Additionally, 564 webcastings have been arranged to ensure transparency.
Special Measures:
In a bid to promote inclusivity and gender representation, 26 model polling stations have been established, with 100 stations staffed exclusively by women officers and employees. Moreover, the Election Commission has identified 79 polling stations as critical, 87 as vulnerable, and five as located in remote areas. Stringent measures have been implemented to safeguard the integrity of these stations.
Security Concerns:
The electoral process is not without challenges, as evidenced by the seizure of over 61,000 liters of illicit liquor in Kamrup Metropolitan district since the imposition of the election code of conduct. Authorities remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain the sanctity of the democratic process.
As the final phase approaches, authorities are confident in their ability to facilitate a smooth and fair election, ensuring the voice of the electorate is heard. With meticulous planning and advanced technology, Kamrup Metropolitan district is poised to contribute to the democratic exercise with efficiency and integrity.
Reporting from Guwahati, stay tuned for updates as the election unfolds.