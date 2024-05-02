Assam's Kamrup District Trials Unique VR Voting Ahead Of Polls

In a pioneering move aimed at boosting voter engagement, the Kamrup election district introduced trial voting via virtual reality (VR) technology ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election on May 7.
Led by Kamrup district commissioner and district election officer Keerthi Jalli, the initiative was inaugurated at Dakhin Kamrup College as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.
During the event, DC Jalli underscored the importance of leveraging advanced technology to involve the youth in democracy, making the voting process more immersive.
"This is like a dry-run before the actual voting process," said Jalli, emphasizing the significance of the initiative.
Equipped with Oculus Headsets and joysticks, students at the college were guided through a virtual simulation mirroring the polling process, from entering the polling station to casting their votes.
"We wanted to give participants a virtual glimpse into a polling station and guide them through the voting procedure," explained Jalli.
The interactive software, narrated by a female voice, led users through selecting their gender, choosing their ID document, and navigating the polling booths.
The simulation aimed to familiarize participants with every aspect of voting, including document verification and ballot casting.
"It was an amazing experience for us. It was fun and at the same time, satisfying that at the end I could cast my vote," expressed Jaya Das, a first-time voter at the college.
The concept of trial voting through VR technology was a collaborative effort with Dr Keyur Sorathia, Associate Professor at the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati.
Dr Sorathia emphasized the educational potential of VR and encouraged students to explore career opportunities in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality.
The event received widespread acclaim and was attended by dignitaries including Boko Circle Officer (A) Soma Roy and Inspector of Schools, Kamrup, Tapan Kalita.