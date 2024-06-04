Counting of Votes Begins for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

As the Election Commission commences the counting of votes across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, citizens nationwide await with anticipation the outcome that will shape the next government at the Centre.
In preparation for the announcement of results, voters have various avenues to stay informed about the developments in their respective constituencies. One such method is to visit the official website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in, where real-time updates on the Lok Sabha election 2024 results for each constituency are available.
To access the information:
Visit the official result website of the EC – results.eci.gov.in
Click on "General Election Results."
Select your state and check your constituency.
The website will display which candidate is leading and trailing, along with the vote count for each candidate in your constituency.
In addition to the official Election Commission website, counting trends and results, based on data entered by Returning Officers/Assistant Returning Officers of each Lok Sabha constituency, will be accessible on the voter helpline app. This app can be downloaded from various app stores.
Voters can utilize the app to filter results and identify winning and losing candidates, as well as view constituency and state-wise outcomes. This comprehensive approach ensures that voters are equipped with the necessary information to stay engaged and informed throughout the election process.