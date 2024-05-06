Weather Forecast Poses Challenges for Third Phase of Elections in Assam

Day-wise Weather Forecast:

Day 1: Light to moderate rain is expected to blanket most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Day 2: The forecast calls for continued rain, with many places in the aforementioned states likely to experience light to moderate showers.

Day 3: Rainfall is anticipated to persist, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, with a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura also expected to receive precipitation.

Day 4: Similar weather patterns are projected to continue, with rain likely across the region.

Day 5: The forecast indicates a continuation of light to moderate rain in most areas, maintaining the wet weather trend.