Weather Forecast Poses Challenges for Third Phase of Elections in Assam

As Assam braces itself for the crucial third phase of elections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed forecast that raises concerns about inclement weather conditions across the region. With thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected to sweep through various states, the electoral process could face significant challenges.
The IMD's predictions for the upcoming days paint a picture of volatile weather patterns, especially in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighboring areas, coupled with a similar system over northeast Bihar, indicates the potential for disruptive weather phenomena.
Day-wise Weather Forecast:
Day 1: Light to moderate rain is expected to blanket most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Day 2: The forecast calls for continued rain, with many places in the aforementioned states likely to experience light to moderate showers.
Day 3: Rainfall is anticipated to persist, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, with a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura also expected to receive precipitation.
Day 4: Similar weather patterns are projected to continue, with rain likely across the region.
Day 5: The forecast indicates a continuation of light to moderate rain in most areas, maintaining the wet weather trend.
Warnings Issued:
Specific warnings have been issued for each day, highlighting the potential hazards:
· Day 1: Thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds and hail, are likely in isolated places in Manipur and Meghalaya. Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland are also expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning, with varying wind speeds.
· Day 2: Similar weather conditions persist, with thunderstorms and lightning forecasted for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in isolated pockets of Mizoram and Tripura.
· Day 3: Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are anticipated in isolated places across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Arunachal Pradesh may also experience isolated thunderstorms.
· Days 4 and 5: Thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Additionally, heavy rain is forecasted for certain parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Impact on Elections:
The adverse weather forecast presents obstacles for the electoral proceedings, especially in facilitating voter participation and managing logistical arrangements. Assam is expected to face substantial rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, potentially impeding transportation, communication, and the establishment of polling stations.
Specific Concern for Guwahati:
For Guwahati city, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers on the polling day. This prediction suggests that voters in Guwahati may encounter wet weather conditions during their trip to the polling booths.
As the third phase of elections approaches, the IMD's weather forecast underscores the importance of preparedness and caution. The concerned authorities, political parties, and voters alike must stay informed about the evolving weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure the smooth conduct of elections amidst nature's unpredictability.