DMK 2024 Candidates: Names and Constituencies
The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are set to unfold across 7 phases, beginning on April 19, 2024. Leading up to the polls, both national and regional political parties are unveiling their lists of candidates. Notably, major players like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already disclosed their candidate rosters.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), under the leadership of MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has also revealed its lineup for the upcoming general elections. The DMK candidate list includes 21 individuals, featuring a mix of 11 fresh faces and 10 sitting MPs. Notably, the list comprises 3 women, 2 doctors, and 6 advocates.
This announcement comes on the heels of CM Stalin finalizing the seat-sharing agreement with partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) within the state.
DMK's Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
North Chennai: Kalanidhi Veerasamy
South Chennai: Tamizhachi Thangapandian
Central Chennai: Dayanidhi Maran
Sriperumbudur: TR Baalu
Kanchipuram: Selvam
Arakkonam: Jagathrakshakan
Vellore: Kathir Anand
Dharmapuri: A Mani
Tiruvannamalai: CN Annadurai
Arani: Dharanivendhan
Kalakurichi: Malaiarasan
Erode: KE Prakash
Nilgiris: A Raja
Coimbatore: Ganapathy Rajkumar
Pollachi: K Eshwaraswamy
Thanjavur: S Murasoli
Theni: Thanga Tamilselvan
Thoothukudi: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Tenkasi: Rani
Kanchipuram (SC): K Selvam
Perambalur: Arun Nehru
The state is set to go to the polls on April 19, with voting taking place in a single phase. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and including the INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, emerged victorious, securing 38 out of the 39 seats.
which party is powerful in Tamil Nadu?
In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK and DMK are alternately elected by people in Tamil Nadu and a strong third party does not exist. Both AIADMK and DMK, the major political parties in Tamil Nadu, as per their political and economic policy, made sure that the people of the state receive the fruits of the modern technology.
Which election is coming up in Tamil Nadu?
The 2024 Indian general election in Tamil Nadu will be held on 19 April during the first phase to elect the 39 members of the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha. The result of the election will be announced on 4 June 2024.
Who is the ruling party of Tamil Nadu?
Dravidian Progressive Federation; abbr. DMK) is an Indian political party based in the state of Tamil Nadu, where it is currently the ruling party, and the union territory of Puducherry, where it is currently the main opposition.