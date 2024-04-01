DMK 2024 Candidates: Names and Constituencies

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are set to unfold across 7 phases, beginning on April 19, 2024. Leading up to the polls, both national and regional political parties are unveiling their lists of candidates. Notably, major players like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already disclosed their candidate rosters.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), under the leadership of MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has also revealed its lineup for the upcoming general elections. The DMK candidate list includes 21 individuals, featuring a mix of 11 fresh faces and 10 sitting MPs. Notably, the list comprises 3 women, 2 doctors, and 6 advocates.

This announcement comes on the heels of CM Stalin finalizing the seat-sharing agreement with partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) within the state.

DMK's Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

North Chennai: Kalanidhi Veerasamy

South Chennai: Tamizhachi Thangapandian

Central Chennai: Dayanidhi Maran

Sriperumbudur: TR Baalu

Kanchipuram: Selvam

Arakkonam: Jagathrakshakan

Vellore: Kathir Anand

Dharmapuri: A Mani

Tiruvannamalai: CN Annadurai

Arani: Dharanivendhan

Kalakurichi: Malaiarasan

Erode: KE Prakash

Nilgiris: A Raja

Coimbatore: Ganapathy Rajkumar

Pollachi: K Eshwaraswamy

Thanjavur: S Murasoli

Theni: Thanga Tamilselvan

Thoothukudi: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Tenkasi: Rani

Kanchipuram (SC): K Selvam

Perambalur: Arun Nehru

The state is set to go to the polls on April 19, with voting taking place in a single phase. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and including the INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, emerged victorious, securing 38 out of the 39 seats.