Top Six-Hitters in IPL History (2008 - 2024): Explore the Players and Teams Leading in Sixes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as a premier T20 cricket championship organized annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Unlike the more strategic and measured formats of One Day Internationals (ODIs) or Test cricket, the IPL prioritizes entertainment and aggression, fostering a dynamic and fast-paced atmosphere on the field. Dot balls, uncommon in the IPL, give way to an abundance of boundaries as batters aim for maximum runs.
Boundaries, the primary source of scoring in cricket, play a pivotal role in crafting exhilarating innings. In cricket, there are two types of boundaries: the four, achieved when the ball makes contact with the ground before leaving the field, and the six, where the ball clears the boundary ropes without touching the ground.
Among these, the six stands out as the most explosive and crowd-rousing boundary, often sparking the loudest reactions from spectators. While a four may be a safer option, many batsmen in the IPL and globally prefer the thrill of hitting sixes, even if it means taking risks and inviting potential catches. In both the IPL and international cricket, there exist a select few players who have hit more sixes than fours throughout their careers.
- Chris Gayle tops the list for the most sixes in IPL history, boasting an unparalleled record of 357 sixes, a feat unlikely to be matched by any other cricketer.
- Rohit Sharma, the current captain of Mumbai Indians, holds the second position with 255 sixes to his name.
- AB de Villiers secures the third spot with a total of 251 sixes credited to his explosive batting prowess in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Leading in Most Sixes in IPL History
In the annals of the IPL, Chris Gayle's name reigns supreme yet again, showcasing his unrivaled power-hitting prowess. During the 2013 IPL season, Gayle unleashed an astonishing 59 sixes, setting a record that still stands tall today.
Which team hit most sixes in IPL 2024?
IPL 2024: SRH hit 18 sixes on its way to an IPL-record 277/3 while while MI recorded 20 maximums in its chase to break the record.
Who has hit most sixes in IPL history?
Star Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni in the all-time list of most sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League.
How many sixes hit by Virat Kohli in IPL?
Virat Kohli's 241 sixes have all come for RCB - the most sixes by a player for a single IPL team