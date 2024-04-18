Documents Required to Apply For Voter ID Card



Why Having a Voter ID Card is Important

1. Identity Proof: It serves as a valid form of identity proof within the country.

2. Voting Rights: Enables citizens to exercise their right to vote during elections.

3. Citizenship Confirmation: Acts as evidence of Indian citizenship.

4. Fraud Prevention: Helps in minimizing instances of electoral fraud.

5. Access to Government Services: Some government services and benefits may require a valid Voter ID as proof of identity and citizenship. For instance, applying for a ration card often requires a voter's ID.

How to Apply for a Voter ID Card in India

1. Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India .

2. Choose your state from the drop-down menu, which will redirect you to the state-specific Chief Electoral Officer page.

3. Log in to your account. If you're a new user, click on "Register."

4. Provide basic details such as your first name, last name, email ID, mobile number, and gender to create an account.

5. After submitting these details, your login credentials will be sent to your registered email ID.

6. Login using the received credentials and change your password for security purposes.

7. Access the "Form 6" or "Application for including name in assembly constituency voters list" option.

8. Fill out the form accurately, attach a passport-size color photo, and submit it.

9. Visit the nearest voter ID facilitation center with supporting documents like address and identity proof to complete the formalities.

Alternatively, you can directly visit a voter's ID facilitation center, obtain Form 6, and apply for a voter registration card with the necessary supporting documents.