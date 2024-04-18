Documents Required to Apply For Voter ID Card

The Voter ID holds immense importance for every Indian citizen, serving both as an identity card and granting the right to vote during elections. If you're considering applying for one, this article will provide valuable insights.
Issued by the Election Commission of India, the Voter ID, also referred to as a "Voter Registration Card" or "Election Card," serves as evidence of citizenship and enables individuals to participate in the electoral process. This photo identification card plays a vital role in improving the accuracy of the electoral roll and reducing instances of election fraud.
1. Identity Proof: It serves as a valid form of identity proof within the country.
2. Voting Rights: Enables citizens to exercise their right to vote during elections.
3. Citizenship Confirmation: Acts as evidence of Indian citizenship.
4. Fraud Prevention: Helps in minimizing instances of electoral fraud.
5. Access to Government Services: Some government services and benefits may require a valid Voter ID as proof of identity and citizenship. For instance, applying for a often requires a voter's ID.
1. Visit the official website of the.
2. Choose your state from the drop-down menu, which will redirect you to the state-specific Chief Electoral Officer page.
3. Log in to your account. If you're a new user, click on "Register."
4. Provide basic details such as your first name, last name, email ID, mobile number, and gender to create an account.
5. After submitting these details, your login credentials will be sent to your registered email ID.
6. Login using the received credentials and change your password for security purposes.
7. Access the "Form 6" or "Application for including name in assembly constituency voters list" option.
8. Fill out the form accurately, attach a passport-size color photo, and submit it.
9. Visit the nearest voter ID facilitation center with supporting documents like address and identity proof to complete the formalities.
Alternatively, you can directly visit a voter's ID facilitation center, obtain Form 6, and apply for a voter registration card with the necessary supporting documents.
Is voter ID card necessary for passport?
Acceptable documents for address include Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Utility Bill (electricity, water, gas), Telephone Bill, Bank Account Statement, Rent Agreement, or Letter from Employer are needed.
Is Aadhaar card linked to voter ID?
You can link your Aadhar card with your voter ID online (Website, App) and offline (Call, SMS, Physical process). However, the government has stated that it is voluntary and not mandatory. Voter ID and Aadhaar card are important identification documents for an Indian citizen.
Is voter ID a valid address proof?
Officially valid documents (OVDs) like Aadhaar card, passport, NEGRA card, driving license, and voter's ID card are accepted as proof for both identity and address. However, the PAN card serves as proof of identity only.