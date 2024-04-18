Online Voter ID Application: Apply, Track Status, Eligibility, and Required Documents

The Voter ID, also known as EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card), is a photo identity card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to all eligible Indian citizens. Its primary purpose is to serve as identity proof for voters and enhance the efficiency of the electoral process by preventing impersonation and fraud during democratic elections. Additionally, this card is commonly referred to as an election card, voter's card, or Voter ID card.
1. Online:
- Visit the website.
- Click on the "Sign-Up" button to register on NVSP.
- Download 'Form 6' from the portal and fill in the relevant details.
- Upload a photo and supporting documents as required.
- Submit the completed Form 6 online.
2. Semi-Online:
- Visit th
- Fill 'Form 6' with the necessary details and download it.
- Visit the nearest State Election Office to submit the filled form along with supporting documents.
3. Offline:
- Visit the nearest State Election Office.
- Request 'Form 6' from the office.
- Fill the form with relevant details and provide supporting documents.
- Submit the completed Form 6 along with a photo at the Election Office.
Upon verification of the submitted form and documents, a Voter ID will be issued.
Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) website.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Sign-Up’ option available on the top right corner of the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your mobile number, email ID, and captcha code, then click ‘Continue’.
Step 4: Fill in your ‘First Name’, ‘Last Name’, ‘Password’, and ‘Confirm Password’. Click the ‘Request OTP’ button.
Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number and email ID, then click ‘Verify’
Step 6: Log in to the NVSP portal using your mobile number, password, and captcha. Click the ‘Request OTP’ button
Step 7: Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number, then click ‘Verify & Login’.
Step 8: Click the ‘Fill Form 6’ button under the ‘New registration for general electors’ tab
Step 9: Enter all required details on Form 6, including personal, relatives, contact, Aadhaar, date of birth, address, and declaration. Upload the necessary documents and click ‘Preview and Submit’.
Step 10: Review the entered details and click ‘Submit’.
- Proof of identity
- Proof of address
- Proof of date of birth
- Photograph
- An Indian citizen
- Aged 18 years or above
- Must have a permanent address
1. Visit the Portal.
2. Click on the ‘Login’ button and enter your mobile number, password, captcha code, and OTP.
3. After logging in, select the ‘Track Application Status’ tab.
4. Enter the reference number, choose your state, and click ‘Submit’
5. The voter registration status will then be displayed on the screen.
You can find the reference number in the acknowledgment slip received during the submission of your voter registration application. Alternatively, you can visit the State Election Office and provide your name, date of birth, and address details to check your voter registration status.
1. Minimum Age Requirement: Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply for a Voter ID.
2. Legal Status: Applicants should be of sound mind, without any pending criminal charges, and not financially bankrupt.
3. Form 6: Applicants must fill out Form 6 accurately and provide all relevant documents.
4. Authorized Application Channels: Applicants should apply for a Voter ID only through the NVSP website or government-approved centers.
5. Accuracy of Information: It's essential to ensure that details such as name spelling, date of birth, and address are correct.
6. Legality of Information: All information provided should be legally correct in all aspects.
7. Document Verification: Upon receiving the Voter ID, applicants should re-verify their documents and Voter ID to confirm the accuracy of the information.
1. Visit the National Voters' Services Portal.
2. Click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ tab.
3. Choose one of the search options: ‘Search by Details’, ‘Search by EPIC’, or ‘Search by Mobile’.
4. Enter the necessary information and click ‘Search’
5. Your details will be shown on the screen. To verify the accuracy of your details, click on ‘View Details’ under the ‘Action’ column.
To correct details on your voter ID, visit the nearest election office or use the National Voters' Service Portal. Fill out Form 8 with the updated information. Submit the form along with supporting documents. Booth-level officers will process your application and make the necessary changes.
The Voter ID card serves multiple purposes:
1. Proof of identity and address.
2. Acknowledgement of being a registered voter.
3. Eligibility for certain government schemes.
If you haven’t received your Voter ID, follow these steps:
1. Log in to the
2. Click on ‘Track Application Status’.
3. Enter your reference number received during form submission, select your state, and click ‘Submit’.
4. Check the updated status of your application.
It may take around 30 days from the date of application for your voter ID to reach you. If you face any issues, visit the state election office to rectify them.
Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can still vote. NRIs can apply online or offline for a Voter ID even if they don't hold the citizenship of another country. They must be physically present in their constituency to cast their vote and cannot vote remotely.
Can I apply for PAN card online with voter ID?
What are the documents required for online application of PAN card? To apply for a PAN card online, you will need identity proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport, ration card, etc.)
Is voter ID a valid address proof?
Officially valid documents (OVDs) like Aadhaar card, passport, NEGRA card, driving license, and voter's ID card are accepted as proof for both identity and address. However, the PAN card serves as proof of identity only.
What documents required for PAN?
Aadhar card, Driving License, Passport, Bank account statement (last 3 months), Electricity, gas, or telephone Bill, Voter ID card, Government issued Domicile Certificate, Original Certificate of Address attested by Gazetted officer or MLA, Central/State Government issued letter of Accommodation Allotment (latest).