Online Voter ID Application: Apply, Track Status, Eligibility, and Required Documents

The Voter ID, also known as EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card), is a photo identity card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to all eligible Indian citizens. Its primary purpose is to serve as identity proof for voters and enhance the efficiency of the electoral process by preventing impersonation and fraud during democratic elections. Additionally, this card is commonly referred to as an election card, voter's card, or Voter ID card.

Applying for a Voter ID Card: Three Methods for Indian Citizens

1. Online:

- Visit the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) website.

- Click on the "Sign-Up" button to register on NVSP.

- Download 'Form 6' from the portal and fill in the relevant details.

- Upload a photo and supporting documents as required.

- Submit the completed Form 6 online.

2. Semi-Online:

- Visit th e NVSP website.

- Fill 'Form 6' with the necessary details and download it.

- Visit the nearest State Election Office to submit the filled form along with supporting documents.

3. Offline:

- Visit the nearest State Election Office.

- Request 'Form 6' from the office.

- Fill the form with relevant details and provide supporting documents.

- Submit the completed Form 6 along with a photo at the Election Office.

Upon verification of the submitted form and documents, a Voter ID will be issued.

How to Apply for Voter ID Card Online

Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Sign-Up’ option available on the top right corner of the homepage.