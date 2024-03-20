EC Empowers Essential Workers with Postal Ballot Voting in Upcoming Elections

Departments falling under the notified category of electors are instructed to appoint a "Nodal Officer" to oversee the facilitation of postal ballot voting for eligible personnel. These Nodal Officers will be briefed on their responsibilities and duties, and they will inform the concerned electors about the facility available to them. Copies of Form 12D from the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, will be provided to these Nodal Officers to aid in their duties.