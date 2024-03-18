ECI Initiates Sweeping Reforms: Key Officials Removed Across States

Days after unveiling the timetable for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, has wielded its authority by ordering the removal of key officials across various states.
In a significant move, the Commission has directed the dismissal of Home Secretaries in six states, specifically Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the Secretaries of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been relieved of their duties.
Furthermore, the Election Commission has taken decisive action to oust the Director General of Police in West Bengal, signaling a proactive approach to ensure fair and transparent electoral proceedings.
Not stopping there, the Commission has also targeted the administration in Mumbai, ordering the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with several additional commissioners and deputy commissioners.
Expressing its determination to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the Commission has directed state governments to transfer officers involved in election-related activities who have either completed three years in their positions or are stationed in their home districts. Maharashtra, however, has faced criticism for its non-compliance with these directives concerning certain municipal commissioners and additional and deputy municipal commissioners.
In response, the Commission has conveyed its dissatisfaction to the State Chief Secretary and instructed the immediate transfer of BMC officials, as well as additional and deputy commissioners, with a strict deadline of 6 pm on March 18.
Furthermore, the Chief Secretary has been tasked with ensuring the transfer of similarly positioned officials in other municipal corporations across Maharashtra.
This decisive action by the Election Commission underscores its commitment to maintaining a level playing field and upholding the sanctity of the electoral process. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, convened in New Delhi on March 18 to deliberate on these crucial matters.