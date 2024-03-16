EC Issues Advisory to Political Parties and Enforcement Agencies Ahead of LS Polls

In anticipation of the forthcoming General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a comprehensive advisory to political parties, enforcement agencies, and electoral observers. The advisory outlines stringent measures to foster responsible political discourse, combat misinformation, and ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders involved in the electoral process.
Promoting Civilized Campaigning:
The advisory stresses the importance of issue-based campaigning, urging political parties to refrain from divisive tactics such as hate speeches, caste or religious appeals, and personal attacks. Past violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) serve as a basis for fostering a more civilized approach to campaigning.
Combatting Misinformation:
Political parties are advised to verify the accuracy of information before dissemination and to ensure responsible behavior on social media platforms. Stringent actions are outlined against the originators of fake news, in accordance with existing laws. Additionally, measures such as the deployment of nodal officers and proactive communication on the official ECI website aim to curb the spread of misinformation.
Enforcement Actions:
Enforcement agencies have been directed to clamp down on illegal practices such as the distribution of liquor, cash, and freebies, as well as the misuse of money power. Measures include surveillance over illicit online transactions, crackdowns on kingpins, and coordination for effective seizure operations.
Ensuring Fair Elections:
To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, measures are in place to eliminate muscle power through adequate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), webcasting in sensitive booths, and the execution of pending non-bailable warrants. District and state administrations are instructed to ensure impartiality through the randomization of polling staff and the transparent allocation of entitlements.
Streamlining Political Activities:
Efforts to streamline the activities of political parties include action against non-compliant registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), online reporting of financial and contribution details, and advisory guidelines for transparent organizational functioning.
Oversight and Accountability:
A cadre of over 2100 observers has been deployed to oversee the conduct of elections, ensuring a level playing field, and addressing inducement, coercion, and intimidation. Observers are instructed to remain accessible, visit polling stations and vulnerable areas, and engage with political parties and candidates.
The Election Commission's advisory underscores its commitment to upholding the integrity and fairness of the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of responsible conduct by all stakeholders as the nation gears up for General Elections 2024.