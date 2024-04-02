Lok Sabha 2024

Election Commission Shuffles 8 DMs and 12 SPs Across Five States

Transfers Aimed at Ensuring Administrative Neutrality Ahead of General Elections 2024
In a significant administrative overhaul, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the transfer of 8 District Magistrates (DMs) and 12 Superintendents of Police (SPs) across five states, namely Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The decision, made during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, reflects the Commission's commitment to maintaining impartiality and efficiency in the electoral process.

The transferred officials and their respective postings are as follows:

Assam:

·         DM of Udalgiri

Bihar:

·         DM and SP of Bhojpur district

·         DM and SP of Nawada district

Jharkhand:

·         SP Deoghar

·         Directive issued to fill up vacant posts of SP(Rural) Ranchi, DIG Palamu, IG Dumka, and submit a panel of officials

Odisha:

·         DM of Cuttack & Jagatsinghpur

·         SP of Angul, Behrampur, Khurda, Rourkela

·         DCP Cuttack & IG Central

Andhra Pradesh:

·         DM of Krishna, Ananthpuramu, Tirupati districts

·         SP of Prakasham, Palnadu, Chittoor, Anathpuramu, Nellore districts

·         IGP Guntur Range

As per the directive, the transferred officials are required to hand over their responsibilities to their immediate junior officers. Additionally, they will not be assigned any election-related duties until the conclusion of the General Elections 2024. The respective state governments have been instructed to furnish a panel of names comprising IAS and IPS officers to the Commission.

The transfers come as part of the Election Commission's routine review process, aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of elections and upholding the principles of administrative integrity and transparency.

