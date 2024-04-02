Manipur: Four Including BJP Leader, Former MLA Join Congress Ahead of LS Polls

In a significant political development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Manipur MLA from Yaiskul, Elangbam Chand Singh, BJP leader Sagolsem Achouba Singh, Advocate Oinam Hemanta Singh, and Thoudam Debadatta Singh have switched allegiance to the Congress party.
The announcement came during a reception ceremony held at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Manipur. Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate for the upcoming polls, warmly welcomed the new members into the fold.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Akoijam emphasized the importance of choosing candidates committed to Manipur's welfare over external influences like money and muscle power. He urged citizens to make informed decisions that uphold the unity and integrity of the state, citing Manipur's history of safeguarding its identity through various movements.
"Manipur has a rich history of standing up for its integrity, with numerous movements launched over the years to safeguard its identity," remarked Dr Akoijam.
"However, we now find ourselves at a critical juncture where the essence of Manipur is at risk of being diluted. It is imperative for every citizen to unite and protect Manipur from any forces that threaten its integrity," he added.
Dr. Akoijam highlighted the current challenges facing Manipur, particularly the restrictions on residents' movement within the state, calling for necessary reforms.
Notably, the Outer Manipur constituency is set to vote in the second phase on April 26, 2024, with 15 Assembly Constituencies participating in the first phase on April 19, 2024, and 13 ACs in the second phase.