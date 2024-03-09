Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns, Leaving Election Commission in Limbo

In a surprising development just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted by the President.
Following the resignation, the Election Commission of India finds itself with a vacant position, leaving only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the helm.
This unexpected turn of events has cast uncertainty over the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, which were expected to be disclosed next week.
According to top officials, Mr. Goel cited personal reasons for his resignation, despite efforts from the government to dissuade him from stepping down. Contrary to speculation suggesting health concerns as a factor, officials assert that Mr. Goel is in good health. The government is now tasked with initiating the process of appointing new election commissioners to fill the vacancy.
Mr. Goel, a 1985-batch IAS officer, had opted for voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022, before being appointed as Election Commissioner the following day. His appointment had faced legal challenges, with the Supreme Court questioning the haste with which it was carried out. However, a subsequent petition challenging his appointment was dismissed by a two-judge bench, affirming Mr. Goel's position as Election Commissioner.
Mr. Goel's tenure was slated to continue until 2027, with the possibility of succeeding Rajiv Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner following the latter's retirement next year.