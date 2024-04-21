Election Violence Erupts in Nagaon, Independent Candidate Attacked by Congress Workers

Expressing his dismay over the incident, Abu Yusuf Mohammad Raihan Uddin underscored the fundamental principles of democracy, asserting his right to campaign freely. He emphasized, "Though I have filed a police complaint at the Juria police station, but no action has been taken till now. Thus, I urge the Election Commission to look upto the matter. How come party workers attack an independent candidate during his campaign? This is a democratic country. Campaigning for the polls is my right. I am thankful to my PSO for saving my life."