Election Violence Erupts in Nagaon, Independent Candidate Attacked by Congress Workers

In a shocking turn of events, election-centric violence marred the tranquility of Juria's Paramai Bheti Village under Dhing circle as Independent candidate Abu Yusuf Mohammad Raihan Uddin and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) were reportedly attacked by alleged Congress workers.
According to eyewitness accounts, Abu Yusuf Mohammad Raihan Uddin, accompanied by his supporters, ventured into Paramai Bheti to campaign. However, chaos ensued when they were confronted by a group purportedly affiliated with the Congress party. The skirmish escalated when the attackers allegedly targeted Abu Yusuf Mohammad Raihan Uddin and his team upon disembarking from their vehicle in proximity to the Congress' temporary office.
Abu Yusuf Mohammad Raihan Uddin, recounting the harrowing ordeal, stated, "I was campaigning with my supporters in the market area of Paramai Bheti when some goons of Congress party attacked me, my supporters and my PSO. They pushed me for dropping in front of their temporary office. One Mujibur Rahman alias Muji along with some Congress supporters attacked me. From this incident, it is clear that all parties including Congress is afraid of losing the polls, due to my campaigning."
Expressing his dismay over the incident, Abu Yusuf Mohammad Raihan Uddin underscored the fundamental principles of democracy, asserting his right to campaign freely. He emphasized, "Though I have filed a police complaint at the Juria police station, but no action has been taken till now. Thus, I urge the Election Commission to look upto the matter. How come party workers attack an independent candidate during his campaign? This is a democratic country. Campaigning for the polls is my right. I am thankful to my PSO for saving my life."
In response to the altercation, Abu Yusuf Mohammad Raihan Uddin has filed a police complaint at the Juria police station, seeking legal recourse against the perpetrators.