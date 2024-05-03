Lok Sabha 2024

Faulty EVM At Dima Hasao Polling Booth? Assam CEO Busts Fake News

A social media post surfaced which claimed that in Assam’s Dima Hasao, a polling booth for only 90 voters recorded 171 votes. In connection with the matter, five polling officials have been suspended, the post further claimed.
Fighting against the spread of misinformation during the crucial period of elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Assam on Friday busted one such piece claiming fault with the EVM machine used at a polling booth in the state’s Dima Hasao district.

However, busting the misinformation, the Assam CEO termed it a false narrative. “A false narrative has been circulated in the social media regarding 171 additional votes being polled in one of the polling station in Dima Hasao, district of Assam,” the official X handle wrote sharing an image of the said social media post.

Clearing the air around the confusion, the CEO, Assam said that the incident had occurred during the assembly elections of 2021 for which re-polling was done at the polling booth in question. Disciplinary action was also taken against the concerned officials, it added.

“The incident mentioned in the said post refers to one that had taken place in the assembly election of 2021.Re-poll was conducted in that particular polling station and disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officers was taken,” mentioned the  post.

