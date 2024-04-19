Lok Sabha Polls: EVMs Destroyed After Armed Miscreants Proxy Vote in Manipur

In Khongman, Imphal East, reports have surfaced indicating a disturbing breach of electoral integrity. Armed individuals, purportedly equipped with weapons, are said to have unlawfully entered a local polling station. Once inside, they allegedly proceeded to cast votes on behalf of numerous individuals, raising serious concerns about the sanctity of the electoral process.
Despite the presence of police officials and representatives from various political parties within the polling station, the miscreants are said to have managed to carry out their illicit activities. This blatant disregard for democratic principles has sparked outrage among the local populace.
In response to this egregious act, enraged citizens took matters into their own hands and converged upon the premises of the National Children’s School in Khongman Zone 4. This location houses polling station number 5 by 31, where the alleged incident took place. In a display of frustration and anger, the crowd resorted to vandalism, targeting the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.
The actions of these citizens underscore the gravity of the situation and the extent to which they feel disenfranchised by the manipulation of the electoral process. Their condemnation of the armed miscreants is clear, as they accuse them of engaging in proxy voting with the intent of securing victory for a particular candidate.
Furthermore, this disturbing scenario was not confined to a single polling station. Reports indicate that a similar incident unfolded at another polling station in Khongman Zone 5, located approximately 200 meters away from the site of the initial breach.