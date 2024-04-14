From Turmoil to Tranquility: CM Sarma Reflects on Rongali Bihu's Peaceful Evolution

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday vigorously campaigned for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Sonitpur, highlighting the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Assam's peace and development trajectory.
Sarma addressing the crowd, expressed confidence in the NDA's electoral prospects, setting ambitious goals for the upcoming polls.
"Under PM Modi's leadership, Assam has experienced unprecedented peace and development. The NDA aims to secure victory in all 14 seats in Assam," stated CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscoring the significant changes ushered in by the current government and the importance of sustained support to maintain this positive momentum.
Sarma extending his Bihu greetings remarked, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone on Rongali Bihu." Drawing a stark comparison, Sarma highlighted the shift from the tumultuous past during Rongali Bihu to the current era of tranquility, characterized by the melodious chirping of Kuli and Keteki birds.
He noted, "Previously, Rongali Bihu resonated with the echoes of gunfire and bomb blasts... but now, Rongali Bihu heralds in a peaceful ambiance, accompanied by the sweet melodies of Kuli and Keteki birds. This signifies the environment of progress and development." This narrative underscores the tangible strides made in enhancing Assam's security and fostering societal harmony, paving the way for cultural celebrations and overall advancement.