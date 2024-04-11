Gazette Notification For Phase 3 of General Elections to LS 2024 To Be Issued Tomorrow

The Gazette notification for Phase 3 of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 has been scheduled for issuance on April 12, 2024. This phase encompasses 94 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) spread across 12 States and Union Territories. Additionally, a separate notification for the adjourned poll in the 29-Betul (ST) Parliamentary Constituency of Madhya Pradesh will also be released simultaneously.
The polling for these 94 PCs, along with the adjourned poll in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, is set to take place on May 7, 2024. The adjournment of the election in Betul, initially scheduled for the 2nd Phase, was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of a contesting candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party.
States and Union Territories included in Phase 3 comprise Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
With the issuance of the Gazette notification tomorrow, the stage will be set for the commencement of nominations for Phase 3. Political parties and candidates will have until April 19, 2024, to submit their nominations across all 12 States and Union Territories participating in this phase of the elections.
The upcoming Phase 3 of the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 holds immense significance in shaping the political landscape of the nation, with voters across various regions poised to exercise their democratic right in choosing their representatives.