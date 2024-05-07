Guwahati LS Candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi's Son Casts his First Vote
In a heartwarming display of familial support and civic responsibility, Gitartha Medhi, the son of Guwahati Lok Sabha candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi, cast his first-ever vote, endorsing his mother's candidacy.
Gitartha's symbolic gesture carries immense significance as he exercises his democratic right to support his mother's political aspirations. This moment not only marks a milestone in Gitartha's life but also underscores the bond of trust and confidence between a candidate and their family.
Bijuli Kalita Medhi's candidacy receives a personal endorsement from her son, reflecting the shared commitment to the betterment of Guwahati and its constituents. Gitartha's participation in the electoral process embodies the spirit of democracy and the continuity of political engagement across generations.