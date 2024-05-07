Inspirational Voter Casts Vote with Feet Despite Losing Both Hands to Electric Shock

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, Ankit Soni, a voter from Nadiad, Gujarat, defied odds by casting his vote using his feet at a local polling booth.
Having lost both his hands in an unfortunate accident involving an electric shock two decades ago, Soni's journey has been one of overcoming challenges with sheer perseverance.
Despite his physical limitations, he pursued his education, successfully completing his graduation and achieving a qualification in Company Secretaryship (CS), all with the guidance and support of his teachers and mentors.
Speaking after casting his vote, Soni encouraged fellow citizens to exercise their democratic right, emphasizing the importance of participation in the electoral process. His inspiring story serves as a reminder of the power of determination and the significance of civic engagement.