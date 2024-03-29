Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Essential Details on Schedule, Phases, and Seats

In the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, the Indian state of Goa is poised for its democratic exercise. Scheduled for the third phase on May 7, as officially announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), these elections hold significant importance for the state.

Goa, despite its small size, holds two crucial Lok Sabha seats – North Goa and South Goa. Due to the manageable number of seats, the electoral process will be streamlined into a single phase across the state.

As with the rest of the country, the outcome of Goa's electoral process will be eagerly anticipated. Citizens, politicians, and observers alike will await the results, which are set to be unveiled on June 4. This electoral event serves as a cornerstone of Goa's democratic fabric, embodying the essence of citizen participation and the electoral process.

Phases of Goa

Goa's Lok Sabha Elections are streamlined into a single phase owing to the state's limited number of Lok Sabha seats. This trend is set to continue in the 2024 General Elections, ensuring a concise and unified electoral process for the state.

Date of Goa Election 2024:

The Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled for May 7, coinciding with Phase 3 of the general elections.

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates and Constituencies

North Goa

- NDA: Shripad Yesso Naik (BJP)

- INDIA: [Candidates Yet to be Announced]

- RPG: [Candidates Yet to be Announced]

South Goa

- NDA: Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo (BJP)

- INDIA: [Candidates Yet to be Announced]

- RPG: [Candidates Yet to be Announced]

This information will be continuously updated as parties reveal their candidates.

Lok Sabha Constituencies in Goa

Goa comprises two Lok Sabha seats: North Goa and South Goa.

Political rivalry primarily involves the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

In 2014, the BJP secured victories in both seats, but in 2019, they won only one, with the other going to INC.

Current representatives are Shripad Naik (BJP) for North Goa and Francisco Sardinha (INC) for South Goa.

Pramod Sawant from BJP became the Chief Minister of Goa after the 2019 elections.

Regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), and Revolutionary Goans Party (RPG) have gained popularity in the state.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Essential Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates