Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Essential Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates

Kerala stands as a stronghold for the Congress, notably evident in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where the party clinched most seats, unlike the BJP-led NDA which failed to secure any. The state's significance for the Congress is underscored by the presence of key leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents a Kerala constituency. However, the NDA is strategizing to shift this political landscape in the forthcoming 2024 elections. Given Kerala's notable voter turnout, both parties recognize the criticality of connecting with the populace in this region.
The Kerala Lok Sabha Elections for all 20 seats are slated to occur on April 26, according to the announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Kasargod
Kannur
Vadakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala's elections will take place in a single phase, consistent with tradition and the state's well-organized voter system. Hence, the 2024 General Elections in Kerala will be held on April 26, during phase two.
Kerala, ranked 12th among states in terms of Lok Sabha seats, possesses a total of 20 seats, with 18 being unreserved and two reserved for SC candidates. In the 17th Lok Sabha Elections, the INC-led UPA emerged victorious in 19 out of the 20 seats, making Kerala the most successful state for the alliance.
Kasaragod
- I.N.D.I.A: Rajmohan Unnithan (INC)
- NDA: M L Ashwini
Kannur
- I.N.D.I.A: K Sudhakaran (INC)
- NDA: C Raghunath
Vadakara
- I.N.D.I.A: Shafi Parambil (INC)
- NDA: Prafulla Krishna
Wayanad
- I.N.D.I.A: Rahul Gandhi (INC)
- NDA: K Surendran
Kozhikode
- I.N.D.I.A: M K Raghavan (INC)
- NDA: M T Ramesh
Malappuram
- I.N.D.I.A: Abdul Salam
- NDA: Not specified
Ponnani
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
- NDA: Niveditha Subramanian
Palakkad
- I.N.D.I.A: V K Sreekandan (INC)
- NDA: C Krishnakumar
Alathur
- I.N.D.I.A: Ramya Haridas (INC)
- NDA: TN Sarasu
Thrissur
- I.N.D.I.A: K Muraleedharan (INC)
- NDA: Suresh Gopi
Chalakudy
- I.N.D.I.A: Benny Behanan (INC)
- NDA: Not specified
Ernakulam
- I.N.D.I.A: Hibi Eden (INC)
- NDA: KS Radhakrishna
Idukki
- I.N.D.I.A: Dean Kuriakose (INC)
- NDA: Not specified
Kottayam
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
- NDA: Not specified
Alappuzha
- I.N.D.I.A: KC Venugopal (INC)
- NDA: Shobha Surendran
Mavelikkara
- I.N.D.I.A: Kodikunnil Suresh (INC)
- NDA: Not specified
Pathanamthitta
- I.N.D.I.A: Anto Antony (INC)
- NDA: Anil K Antony
Kollam
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
- NDA: G Krishnakumar
Attingal
- I.N.D.I.A: Adoor Prakash (INC)
- NDA: V Muraleedharan
Thiruvananthapuram
- I.N.D.I.A: Shashi Tharoor (INC)
- NDA: Rajiv Chandrasekhar
INC aims to maintain its previous success and momentum in the upcoming elections and prevent the ruling government alliance from gaining ground in Kerala through their newly formed I.N.D.I.A an alliance.
NDA aims to strengthen its position in the state and secure significant seats in the forthcoming elections.
CPIM has announced candidates for 15 seats, including MV Balakrishnan (Kasaragod), MV Jayarajan (Kannur), KK Shailja (Vatakara), Elamaram Kareem (Kozhikode), V Waseef (Malappuram), KS Hamsa (Ponnani), A Vijayaraghavan (Palakkad), K Radhakrishnan (Alathur), C Raveendranath (Chalakudy), KJ Shine (Ernakulam), Joice George (Idukki), AM Ariff (Alappuzha), Thomas Issac (Pathanamthitta), M Mukesh (Kollam), and V Joy (Attingal).
CPI has declared candidates for four seats, including Annie Raja (Wayanad), Pannian Raveendran (Thiruvananthapuram), Arun Kumar (Mavelikkara), and VS Sunil Kumar (Thrissur).
How many Lok Sabha seats are there in Kerala?
There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. In the 2014 general elections, CPM had won 1 seat, INC 15, RSP 1, KEC(M) 1, and IUML 2.
Which election is coming in Kerala?
The 2024 Indian general election in Kerala will be held on 26 April 2024 to elect 20 members of 18th Lok Sabha.
How many seats are there in Kerala?
The Assembly is formed by 140 elected representatives. Each elected member represents one of the 140 constituencies within the borders of Keralam and is referred to as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).