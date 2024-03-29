Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Essential Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates

Kerala stands as a stronghold for the Congress, notably evident in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where the party clinched most seats, unlike the BJP-led NDA which failed to secure any. The state's significance for the Congress is underscored by the presence of key leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents a Kerala constituency. However, the NDA is strategizing to shift this political landscape in the forthcoming 2024 elections. Given Kerala's notable voter turnout, both parties recognize the criticality of connecting with the populace in this region.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule and Phases

The Kerala Lok Sabha Elections for all 20 seats are slated to occur on April 26, according to the announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Phase 2: Polling Date - April 26 & Constituencies

Kasargod

Kannur

Vadakara

Wayanad

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Ponnani

Palakkad

Alathur

Thrissur

Chalakudy

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kottayam

Alappuzha

Mavelikkara

Pathanamthitta

Kollam

Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram

Phases of Kerala:

Kerala's elections will take place in a single phase, consistent with tradition and the state's well-organized voter system. Hence, the 2024 General Elections in Kerala will be held on April 26, during phase two.

Lok Sabha Seats in Kerala: Overview and Success

Kerala, ranked 12th among states in terms of Lok Sabha seats, possesses a total of 20 seats, with 18 being unreserved and two reserved for SC candidates. In the 17th Lok Sabha Elections, the INC-led UPA emerged victorious in 19 out of the 20 seats, making Kerala the most successful state for the alliance.

List of Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Kerala

Kasaragod

- I.N.D.I.A: Rajmohan Unnithan (INC)

- NDA: M L Ashwini

Kannur

- I.N.D.I.A: K Sudhakaran (INC)

- NDA: C Raghunath

Vadakara

- I.N.D.I.A: Shafi Parambil (INC)

- NDA: Prafulla Krishna

Wayanad

- I.N.D.I.A: Rahul Gandhi (INC)

- NDA: K Surendran

Kozhikode

- I.N.D.I.A: M K Raghavan (INC)

- NDA: M T Ramesh

Malappuram

- I.N.D.I.A: Abdul Salam

- NDA: Not specified

Ponnani

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

- NDA: Niveditha Subramanian

Palakkad

- I.N.D.I.A: V K Sreekandan (INC)

- NDA: C Krishnakumar

Alathur

- I.N.D.I.A: Ramya Haridas (INC)

- NDA: TN Sarasu

Thrissur

- I.N.D.I.A: K Muraleedharan (INC)

- NDA: Suresh Gopi

Chalakudy

- I.N.D.I.A: Benny Behanan (INC)

- NDA: Not specified

Ernakulam

- I.N.D.I.A: Hibi Eden (INC)

- NDA: KS Radhakrishna

Idukki

- I.N.D.I.A: Dean Kuriakose (INC)

- NDA: Not specified

Kottayam

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

- NDA: Not specified

Alappuzha

- I.N.D.I.A: KC Venugopal (INC)

- NDA: Shobha Surendran

Mavelikkara

- I.N.D.I.A: Kodikunnil Suresh (INC)

- NDA: Not specified

Pathanamthitta

- I.N.D.I.A: Anto Antony (INC)

- NDA: Anil K Antony

Kollam

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

- NDA: G Krishnakumar

Attingal

- I.N.D.I.A: Adoor Prakash (INC)

- NDA: V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram

- I.N.D.I.A: Shashi Tharoor (INC)

- NDA: Rajiv Chandrasekhar

Candidates for the 2024 Elections in Kerala

INC aims to maintain its previous success and momentum in the upcoming elections and prevent the ruling government alliance from gaining ground in Kerala through their newly formed I.N.D.I.A an alliance.

NDA aims to strengthen its position in the state and secure significant seats in the forthcoming elections.

CPIM has announced candidates for 15 seats, including MV Balakrishnan (Kasaragod), MV Jayarajan (Kannur), KK Shailja (Vatakara), Elamaram Kareem (Kozhikode), V Waseef (Malappuram), KS Hamsa (Ponnani), A Vijayaraghavan (Palakkad), K Radhakrishnan (Alathur), C Raveendranath (Chalakudy), KJ Shine (Ernakulam), Joice George (Idukki), AM Ariff (Alappuzha), Thomas Issac (Pathanamthitta), M Mukesh (Kollam), and V Joy (Attingal).

CPI has declared candidates for four seats, including Annie Raja (Wayanad), Pannian Raveendran (Thiruvananthapuram), Arun Kumar (Mavelikkara), and VS Sunil Kumar (Thrissur).

