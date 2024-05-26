Half a Billion Voices Heard: How Many Votes Echoed Across India's Election Phases?

In response to criticisms and allegations of discrepancies, the ECI issued a press note defending its processes. The commission asserted that the total number of votes polled, as recorded in Form 17C, cannot be altered and is available to all contesting candidates. It also stated that the process of collecting and storing votes is rigorous, transparent, and participative. The ECI further clarified that voter turnout data has always been accessible through the Voter Turnout App, with press notes serving as additional measures for dissemination.