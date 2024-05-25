Lok Sabha Polls: Voting Begins For Phase 6 Across 8 States, UTs

Voting began for the sixth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha general elections in 58 constituencies across eight states on union territories at 7 am on Saturday.
Over 11.13 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 889 candidates. Polling is underway in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats of Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir apart from the national capital.
There are a total of 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5,120 third gender voters ready to cast their votes in the sixth phase. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), around 11.4 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.14 lakh polling stations.
Of the total number of candidates contesting in the sixth phase, around 39 per cent are crorepatis with average assets of Rs 6.21 crore, poll rights body ADR highlighted.
The prominent candidates whose futures are up for grabs in phase six include Dharmendra Pradhan Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Manohar Lal Khattar and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Kanhaiya Kumar of Congress.