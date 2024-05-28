Heightened Efforts To Secure Parliament May Bother Visitors: Speaker

In an interview with PTI, Birla emphasized the importance of these enhanced security measures. "We have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he stated. He noted that the latest technology has been utilized to bolster security, acknowledging that these stringent guidelines might cause some inconvenience to visitors. "There may be some inconvenience to visitors in Parliament. But we have adopted stringent guidelines to secure Parliament for the future," Birla added.