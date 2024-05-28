Heightened Efforts To Secure Parliament May Bother Visitors: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday that elaborate safety arrangements have been implemented in Parliament to prevent incidents similar to last year's security breach. On December 13, two individuals had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and released smoke canisters while the House was in session.
In an interview with PTI, Birla emphasized the importance of these enhanced security measures. "We have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he stated. He noted that the latest technology has been utilized to bolster security, acknowledging that these stringent guidelines might cause some inconvenience to visitors. "There may be some inconvenience to visitors in Parliament. But we have adopted stringent guidelines to secure Parliament for the future," Birla added.
The new Parliament building, inaugurated a year ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has attracted significant public interest. Birla highlighted that over 80,000 people have visited the new Parliament in the past year. "People from various sects of life, including defence personnel, farmers, scientists and others, have visited the Parliament," he said, reflecting on the diverse array of visitors.
Birla also remarked on the widespread excitement among the public to see the new Parliament building. "There is a lot of excitement among the people to see the new Parliament and, in the future, people from all over the world will come to see this temple of democracy," he stated.
The strengthened security measures are part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and integrity of Parliament, enhancing its role as a secure and accessible institution for all visitors.