Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comprehensive Overview of Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates

India is gearing up for one of its most significant elections next month, with 28 states and eight union territories set to go to polls. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced that polling will commence nationwide on April 19, continuing until June 1, with results expected on June 4.

In Manipur, the elections will kick off in the first phase on April 19. The northeastern state will elect two members to the 18th Lok Sabha.

Manipur is divided into two Lok Sabha constituencies: Inner Manipur, with 937,464 electors, and Outer Manipur, reserved for scheduled tribes and with 1,022,099 electors.

The Inner Manipur seat, which has a significant number of Meitei voters, is currently held by BJP's Dr. Ranjan Kumar Rajkumar, a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government. Meanwhile, the Outer Manipur constituency, comprising 28 Assembly seats, is represented by NPP’s Dr. Lorho S Pfoze.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Schedule

The polling in Manipur will be conducted in two phases, scheduled for April 19 and 26, with the results expected to be declared on June 4.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Number of Constituencies

Manipur is represented by two Lok Sabha constituencies: Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phases in Manipur

Voting in Manipur will take place in two phases on April 19 and 26. Inner Manipur constituency will vote on April 19, while Outer Manipur will vote on both April 19 and 26. The decision for a two-phase election is influenced by the security situation in the state, following incidents of violence since May 23 of the previous year.

Candidates for Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Inner Manipur

- I.N.D.I.A: Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

- NDA: Thounaojam Basanta Kumar (BJP)

- Others: Laishram Sotinkumar (CPI)

Outer Manipur

- I.N.D.I.A: Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur

- NDA: Kachui Timothy Zimik (NPF)

Manipur Outer Manipur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates

The commencement of the election schedule initiates the nomination process for candidates contesting in the Manipur Outer Manipur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Candidates from major political parties and Independents begin filing their nominations following the notification.

Some political parties unveil their candidate lists prior to the formal announcement of the election schedule.

Other parties reveal their candidates gradually as the election progresses through different phases.

ALSO READ: Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete Guide to Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates