How to apply for a duplicate voter ID

A Voter ID card stands as a cornerstone document issued by the government to its citizens. It grants individuals the essential right to partake in regional, state, and national elections, enabling them to cast their votes for representatives who will govern their respective areas.
Once issued, a voter ID card remains valid for a lifetime, facilitating continuous participation in electoral processes. However, in cases of loss, misplacement, or damage such as tearing or mutilation, individuals can apply for a duplicate card to ensure their continued participation in the democratic process.
Applying for a duplicate voter ID card has become simpler and more convenient. You can request a duplicate card in the following scenarios:
1. Theft of the card
2. Misplacement or theft of the card
3. Unusable card due to wear and tear
Applicants need to submit an application form along with supporting documents to the Electoral Officer. Upon verification, the officer will issue the duplicate card.
Online Process
Obtain the application form for a duplicate voter ID card from your state's Chief Electoral Officer's website.
Complete the form and attach necessary documents like FIR copy, proof of address, and proof of identity.
Submit the form to your local electoral office and receive a reference number.
Monitor your application status on the state election office website using the reference number.
Your form will be processed and verified by the electoral office.
Upon successful verification, you'll be notified to collect your duplicate voter ID card from the electoral office.
Offline Procedure
Go to the nearest electoral office and request Form EPIC-002.
Fill in the form with accurate details such as name, address, and existing voter ID card details.
Provide necessary supporting documents and submit the form at the electoral office.
Upon submission, obtain a reference number for tracking your application.
The Electoral Officer will verify your application.
Once verified, you'll be informed to collect your duplicate voter ID card from the electoral office.
In the event of a lost or misplaced original voter ID card, applicants must provide the following documents:
1. FIR (First Information Report) filed at the time of the card's loss (for lost or misplaced cards).
2. Form EPIC-002, duly filled and signed.
3. Proof of address.
4. Proof of identity.
5. Passport-sized photographs.
The application form for a duplicate voter ID card is Form EPIC-002, available on the websites of the respective Chief Electoral Officers for each state. This form, designated for the issuance of a photo voter ID card, can also be obtained from electoral offices nationwide.
Applicants are required to furnish specific details in the application, including their state or union territory, full name, address, date of birth, and the reason for requesting a duplicate card.
In cases of card loss or theft, a copy of the FIR registered during the incident must be attached, along with supporting documents such as address proof, identity proof, and passport-sized photographs.
What is the meaning of issue of replacement epic without correction?
Incase of approval of application by Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for shifting of residence, correction of entries and issue of replacement EPIC without correction, a new replacement EPIC will be issued to the applicant and he has to return his old EPIC to the Electoral Registration Officer immediately.
Can I make PAN card with voter ID?
Proof of Address Required to Apply for PAN Card
Voter ID card. Passport. Driving License. Copy of first and last page of spouse's passport (if the address mentioning in the form matches with the address mentioned in the passport of the spouse)
What to write in post office in voter ID form?
The full name except the surname should be written in the first box and surname should be written in the second box. In case you do not have a surname, just write the given name. Caste should not be mentioned except where the caste name is used as part of the elector's name or a surname.