How to apply for a duplicate voter ID

A Voter ID card stands as a cornerstone document issued by the government to its citizens. It grants individuals the essential right to partake in regional, state, and national elections, enabling them to cast their votes for representatives who will govern their respective areas.

Once issued, a voter ID card remains valid for a lifetime, facilitating continuous participation in electoral processes. However, in cases of loss, misplacement, or damage such as tearing or mutilation, individuals can apply for a duplicate card to ensure their continued participation in the democratic process.

When to Apply for a Duplicate Voter ID Card

Applying for a duplicate voter ID card has become simpler and more convenient. You can request a duplicate card in the following scenarios:

1. Theft of the card

2. Misplacement or theft of the card

3. Unusable card due to wear and tear

Applicants need to submit an application form along with supporting documents to the Electoral Officer. Upon verification, the officer will issue the duplicate card.

Online and Offline Processes to Apply for a Duplicate Voter ID Card

Online Process

Obtain the application form for a duplicate voter ID card from your state's Chief Electoral Officer's website.



Complete the form and attach necessary documents like FIR copy, proof of address, and proof of identity.



Submit the form to your local electoral office and receive a reference number.



Monitor your application status on the state election office website using the reference number.

Your form will be processed and verified by the electoral office.



Upon successful verification, you'll be notified to collect your duplicate voter ID card from the electoral office.

Offline Procedure

Go to the nearest electoral office and request Form EPIC-002.

Fill in the form with accurate details such as name, address, and existing voter ID card details.

Provide necessary supporting documents and submit the form at the electoral office.

Upon submission, obtain a reference number for tracking your application.

The Electoral Officer will verify your application.

Once verified, you'll be informed to collect your duplicate voter ID card from the electoral office.

Required Documents for Duplicate Voter ID Card Application

In the event of a lost or misplaced original voter ID card, applicants must provide the following documents:

1. FIR (First Information Report) filed at the time of the card's loss (for lost or misplaced cards).

2. Form EPIC-002, duly filled and signed.

3. Proof of address.

4. Proof of identity.

5. Passport-sized photographs.

Form for Duplicate Voter ID Card

The application form for a duplicate voter ID card is Form EPIC-002, available on the websites of the respective Chief Electoral Officers for each state. This form, designated for the issuance of a photo voter ID card, can also be obtained from electoral offices nationwide.

Applicants are required to furnish specific details in the application, including their state or union territory, full name, address, date of birth, and the reason for requesting a duplicate card.

In cases of card loss or theft, a copy of the FIR registered during the incident must be attached, along with supporting documents such as address proof, identity proof, and passport-sized photographs.