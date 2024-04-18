How to Change Address in Voter ID Card

The constitution of India upholds the principle of universal adult suffrage, granting the right to vote to every Indian citizen aged 18 and above. This foundational principle ensures that all eligible citizens have an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect their representatives. Universal adult suffrage is a cornerstone of India's democracy, fostering inclusivity and ensuring that the diverse voices of its citizens contribute to shaping the nation's future.

Elections serve as the bedrock of any democracy, empowering citizens to choose their leaders and hold them accountable for their actions. A vital requirement for exercising this democratic right is a valid voter ID card, which serves as proof of identity.

If you've recently changed your place of residence, it's crucial to update your voter ID card with the new information. The Election Commission of India provides citizens with the option to update their voter ID cards online. If you're unsure how to proceed with changing the address on your voter ID card, follow the steps outlined below.

To change the address on your voter ID card, follow these steps

1. Visit the electoral office or the official website of the Voters Service Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/ .

2. Fill out Form 8, which allows you to make changes to your voter ID card, including a change of address.

3. Provide all necessary details along with a valid address proof. Acceptable documents include utility bills, passports, driver's licenses, Aadhaar cards, or bank passbooks. If submitting a hard copy, attach a copy of the required documents.

4. After filling in the necessary details, click on the submit button if applying online. Alternatively, submit the documents to the electoral office if applying in person.

5. Upon submission, you will receive a reference number for tracking your application.

6. Your application will undergo careful verification by Election Commission officers.

7. Once the verification process is complete, you will receive a notification.

8. Your voter ID card will now be updated with the changed address. You can download it digitally or collect a physical copy from the electoral office.