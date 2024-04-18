The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to commence on April 19. The voting will happen in 7 phases and will see numerous first-time voters exercising their right to a universal adult franchise. To qualify for voting in the forthcoming elections, citizens must have attained the age of 18 as of 1 April 2024.

First-time voters are advised to verify the electoral rolls to confirm that their names are included as eligible voters in their constituency. This task can be accomplished by visiting the Election Commission website. Citizens have the option to search for their names using their Voter ID number, known as the "EPIC", or Elector’s Photo Identification Card.

Moreover, mobile numbers and personal details such as name, date of birth, and relative information from the constituency can be utilized to search for names in the electoral roll.

Here's a guide on how to check your name in the voter list

1. Visit the Election Commission website.

2. Navigate to the "Elector" menu tab on the homepage.

3. Click on “Search your name in the electoral roll”.

4. Use your EPIC number or Voter ID to search for your name in the list.

5. If you don't have your EPIC with you, you can still search for your name using other options like your phone number or personal details.

6. You can use additional details such as your date of birth, district, assembly area, and information about a relative to find your name on the voter list.

7. You can also use your EPIC number to find out your polling station and access other important details, such as information about the local polling officer.