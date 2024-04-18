How to download voter ID

The Voter ID Card, also referred to as the Election Card, is a government-issued identity card authorized by the Election Commission of India. It is provided to eligible Indian citizens and serves as both an identification card and a means for citizens to cast their votes in Indian elections. Eligible individuals must be Indian citizens aged 18 or older to apply for a Voter ID. Registered voters can download their Voter ID Cards online for easy access.

How to Download an E-Voter ID Card Online

1. Click on the link.

2. Choose the 'e-EPIC Download' option.

3. Log in by entering your username, password, and the given captcha.

4. After logging in, input your mobile number. You'll receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your phone. Enter this OTP for validation.

5. Once validated, proceed to download your e-Voter ID Card online.

How to Register for Downloading an e-EPIC Card Online

1. Click on the link.

2. Choose the 'e-EPIC Download' option.

3. Select 'Register as a new user'.

4. Enter your mobile number and captcha, then click 'Send OTP'. Enter the OTP received on your mobile.

5. Fill in your name, email ID, and password. Confirm your password.

6. Enter your 10-digit EPIC number from your voter ID card.

7. Complete the registration process. Once done, use your username and password to log in and download your Voter ID online.

Accessing Voter ID Information Online



While you can't download a soft copy of your Voter ID, you can view your information online. Here's how:

1. Visit the official website .

2. Look for an option to access voter information.

3. Enter your details such as birth date, gender, state of residence, or EPIC number.

4. Submit the information to view the details mentioned on your Voter ID card.