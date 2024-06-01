INDIA Bloc Headed For Decisive Victory With At Least 295 Seats: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed confidence in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), predicting a resounding victory with at least 295 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Following a comprehensive meeting of alliance partners, Kharge briefed reporters, emphasizing that the projected outcome was derived from extensive feedback gathered nationwide, reflecting the people's sentiments.
Kharge underscored that this estimation wasn't based on internal surveys but rather on the collective perception of the populace. He stressed the need for vigilance among party members until the final vote count is announced.
The INDIA bloc, led by Kharge, has also sought an audience with the Election Commission of India, aiming to address pertinent issues. An appointment has been requested for Sunday to facilitate discussions.
Among the attendees at the meeting were prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Champai Soren, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, Jitendra Awhad, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, T. R. Baalu, Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Kalpana Soren, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Anil Desai, Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Mukesh Sahani.
Kharge's optimistic outlook and the strategic discussions within the INDIA alliance underscore the heightened anticipation surrounding the forthcoming election results.