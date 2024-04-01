Lok Sabha Polls: Indian National Congress Unveils Star Campaigners for Assam

In anticipation of the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha from Assam, the Indian National Congress (INC) has announced its star campaigners who will spearhead the party's campaign efforts in the state of Assam.
In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India, the INC has officially submitted the list of prominent leaders who will rally support for the party as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act 1951.
Among the notable figures enlisted as star campaigners are senior party members such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh.
The list also includes prominent faces like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Debabrata Saikia, among others.
The star campaigners will play a pivotal role in mobilizing support and galvanizing voters ahead of the first phase of general elections in Assam scheduled for April 19, 2024.
With a diverse lineup of seasoned politicians and emerging leaders, the INC aims to harness their collective appeal and organizational acumen to secure a strong electoral showing in the state.