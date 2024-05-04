Lok Sabha Polls: Dhubri To Witness 3-Way Battle As Congress, AGP Gear Up

In the upcoming third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency is set for a fierce battle, with incumbent AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal facing tough competition from Congress's Rakibul Hussain and AGP's Zabed Islam. With Muslims making up 55 per cent of the population, Ajmal has held sway since 2009, but the Congress and AGP are eyeing an upset.
Historically a Congress stronghold, Dhubri shifted allegiance when Ajmal entered the scene. Despite diverse demographics, Ajmal's consistent victories underscore his dominance. However, Congress's choice of Hussain, a seasoned politician, signifies a formidable challenge.
Ajmal's infrastructure initiatives, including the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and Rupsi Airport, have bolster his candidacy. Yet, his critics accused him of exploiting religious sentiments. Controversy brewed when Ajmal advised Muslims to avoid travel during the Ram Mandir ceremony, reinforcing his anti-BJP stance.
Campaign rhetoric intensified as Ajmal targeted Hussain's alleged neglect of Dhubri during his ministerial tenure. Allegations of insensitivity towards minorities and responsibility for D-voters and detention camps fly back and forth.
Ajmal's declining vote share since 2009 also signals a tightening race this year. In 2019, he secured 42.7 per cent of the votes, with Congress and AGP trailing. As election fervor grips Dhubri, the battle for its parliamentary seat remains unpredictable.