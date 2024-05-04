Lok Sabha Polls: Dhubri To Witness 3-Way Battle As Congress, AGP Gear Up

In the upcoming third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency is set for a fierce battle, with incumbent AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal facing tough competition from Congress's Rakibul Hussain and AGP's Zabed Islam. With Muslims making up 55 per cent of the population, Ajmal has held sway since 2009, but the Congress and AGP are eyeing an upset.